Namibia: Letshego Scoops PMR Diamond Award

Letshego Bank Namibia received a PMR Diamond award for being the leading micro financial service provider in Namibia. The awards ceremony for the annual PMR Awards took place in Windhoek this week.

The PMR Africa awards are considered as the equivalent of the "Corporate Oscars" in Namibia. It has been in existence for 30 years and PMR Africa acknowledges contributions, initiatives, strategies, efforts, and hard work of corporates in Namibia. The awards are aimed at, amongst others, enhancing excellence, setting a benchmark in the industry, and acknowledging the contributions of businesses and employees.

The awards are indicators of a company, department or institution's competencies. PMR Africa wants the companies to utilise the award, not as a marketing tool only, but also to thank the employees and staff for creating the perception and reality out there that this company, department, or institution is an undisputed leader in the industry. Companies qualify through a random national sample of respondents including of CEOs, MDs, business owners, company directors, managers, and government officials based in Namibia.

Commenting on the award, Letshego Bank CEO Ester Kali expressed her gratitude for the award saying, "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised locally by the Namibian business community as the micro financial service provider in our industry." She mentioned Letshego board, management and staff are humbled to have received the Diamond PMR Africa Award. "This achievement is testimony to the great steps that we have made as a bank. We would like to thank our stakeholders for the positive feedback and congratulatory messages on the work we perform to grow our portfolio in a balanced and responsible manner. This indeed encourages us to continue our hunt to grow our portfolio responsibly with our customer journey digitization efforts that are underway," Kali said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Letshego Group is a multinational African organisation, headquartered and listed in Botswana and focused on delivering inclusive finance solutions to emerging consumers across 11 sub-Saharan markets. With a staff compliment of over 150 in Namibia, Letshego Bank is synonymous with leveraging innovation and technology to improve the lives of individuals who have limited access to traditional financial services.

In 2020, Letshego Namibia celebrated more than 22 years of supporting Namibian communities, progressing towards its vision to be an excellent retail financial services organisation.

Letshego has been awarded the Diamond PMR since 2017 and it continues to lead the micro financial service industry.