Sudan: Demo Condemns Killing of Sudan Student

17 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — Students of Omdurman Islamic University organised a demonstration at the Ministry of Justice yesterday to protest the killing of a student in the University Laboratories.

Khartoum State Police said that two suspects have been arrested in relation with the murder of the student. The police in Red Sea state announced the arrest of a third suspect upon his arrival in Port Sudan.

The Director of the Khartoum State Police, Lt Gen Esa Adam, confirmed at a press conference on Monday evening that the defendants confessed during the investigation and directed the police to the location of a weapon.

The administration of Omdurman Islamic University began re-fencing the university site in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The authorities carried out a campaign against unauthorised weapons throughout Khartoum, which resulted in the seizure of hundreds of weapons.

