Sudan: Communist Party of Sudan Leader Receives Death Threats

17 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Masoud El Hasan, a leader from the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), has received text messages with death threats. He said so during a live broadcast of his party on Facebook yesterday.

El Hasan emphasised that he felt he was not targeted personally, but that the threat was directed at "all members of the revolutionary forces, the SCP and those who oppose the policies of the former regime".

According to El Hasan, there is conflict within the Ministry of Health, where some of the officials seek "to continue the policies of the former regime through privatisation and the dismantling of health institutions". He was not surprised by this "considering the general political atmosphere, the militarisation of public life, and the presence of multiple armed groups and remnants of the past regime".

