Sudan: UNITAMS Head Visits Kassala and Port Sudan

Kassala / Port Sudan / Juba — The head of the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, visits Kassala state and Red Sea state today and tomorrow.

In Kassala, Perthes is scheduled to meet the wali (governor), members of his government and activists to learn about the situation in the state after the tribal violence in the past months and the influx of refugees from Ethiopia.

Tomorrow, Volker Perthes will visit Red Sea State. He will meet the state governor, members of his government, civil society leaders, activists and Resistance Committees. Perthes will also have separate talks with representatives of Nuba and Beni Amer tribes, which have clashed violently for many years. He will also visit Port Sudan's port.

From Port Sudan, Perthes will travel to the capital of South Sudan, Juba, where he will meet Abdelwahid El Nur, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW).

UNITAMS mandate, as outlined in United Nations Security Council resolution 2524 last year, include assisting the political transition, democratic governance and adherence to human rights, supporting of the peace processes and the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement, assisting peacebuilding, protection of civilians and the rule of law, especially in Darfur and the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state), and mobilization of economic and development assistance and coordination of humanitarian assistance.