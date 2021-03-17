Namibia: Train Derails, Assistant Driver Killed

Walvis Bay — An employee of TransNamib tragically lost his life while a second employee was seriously injured when a goods train derailed at its shunting yard in Swakopmund around lunchtime yesterday.

The identities of the employees were not released by yesterday afternoon.

Four locomotives and more than 25 wagons, which include empty fuel and containerised wagons, were damaged in the incident.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, preliminary investigations indicated that a locomotive that was pulling the wagons slipped at a curve and

derailed.

"As a result, the locomotive fell on the side of the assistant driver, resulting in his death and another employee being injured," Iikuyu said.

He also told the media that they were still assessing the scene to submit a full report as to what caused the accident. Spokesperson of Trans Namib Abigail Raubenheimer in a statement confirmed the accident occurred at around 13h30.

According to Raubenheimer, no harmful or hazardous goods were being transported at the time of the accident. She, however, said that the cost of the total damages is yet to be established and that they have immediately initiated emergency procedures.

"In compliance with company protocols, an investigation will be initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident. TransNamib deeply regrets this accident and will use its resources to seriously investigate the matter. As more information becomes available, we will be able to share with the public," she said.