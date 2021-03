Journalists and editors in Mashonaland West province are undergoing a one-day workshop on investigating reporting.

The workshop which is being held at a hotel in Chinhoyi, is courtesy of the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ).

Retired journalist and former Chronicle and Manica Post editor, Geoff Nyarota is facilitating the training workshop.

Nyarota challenged reporters drawn from public and private media to be ethical and show high levels of professionalism.