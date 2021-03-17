Namibia: Sinopharm Vaccines From China Arrive - Vaccinations to Commence This Week Says Minister

17 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The first batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government were delivered by Zimbabwe's national airline, Air Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The donation was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah alongside other dignitaries.

"This donation is set to give a chance for our tourism industry and economy to recover," she said while thanking China for the donation as well as Zimbabwe for the assistance in delivering the vaccines.

The Chinese ambassador to Namibia said Zhang Yiming at the event said, the arrival of the vaccines is a milestone in the course of Namibia's fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said the vaccination roll-out locally will be conducted in phases.

The country will target frontline health care workers, community health workers, persons who are between 18 to 59 years, during the phase, he said.

Furthermore, priority during the first phase will also cover persons in close settings and those operating cross-border transportation, employees at points of entry, police officers, journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, mining and fishery sector employees, religious and traditional leaders, people with disability, minorities and refugees, he said.

The period of vaccination under Phase I commences concurrently on 19 March to 16 April in the selected districts of the Khomas and Erongo regions.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.