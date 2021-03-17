Zimbabwe: Old Mutual Launches #Sisonke to Fight Covid-19

17 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Old Mutual has launched #Sisonke, a pan African campaign aimed at creating awareness and to inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage the effects Covid-19 on communities.

As part of the campaign, Old Mutual is inviting people to submit videos that highlight how everyday heroes are making a positive impact in their communities.

Stories that show the most impact and inspiration on society, stand a chance of winning R25 000 to support the initiative.

Old Mutual will also consider some of these initiatives for long-term support.

The competition was launched in Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, and Zimbabwe on 15 March and run until 02 April 2021.

It will also be rolled out to other countries in due course.

Interested participants and the public at large are encouraged to follow #Sisonke on all social media platforms, to see stories of impact as well as how to enter the competition.

"Covid-19 has caused significant devastation across the world, and according to experts the virus could be with us for some time. If we do not remain active, educated, and motivated to beat the virus, complacency could set in. This could lead to an unnecessary spike in infections, sickness and deaths, leaving the virus to remain a real threat to people across the continent. As a responsible business, we want to ensure that we support community level initiatives that show dedication and commitment to fighting the spread of this virus," says Thobile Tshabalala, head of brand at Old Mutual.

The Pan-African insurer is also supporting governments efforts to drive education on Covid-19 safety protocols and vaccine messages across mass media channels.

The company said Lilian Mbayiwa ([email protected]) would receive the videos and queries about the programme.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.