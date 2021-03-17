Zimbabwe: Govt to Regulate Medical Aid Societies

17 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Medical aid societies will soon be regulated by Government following a resolve by Cabinet to establish a medical aid societies' regulatory authority.

The new regulatory body will fall under the purview of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The move is expected to exclude medical aid societies from the Insurance and Pensions Commission Bill.

Addressing the media during a Post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said it was best international practice for medical aid societies to be regulated by independent authorities with expertise in the health industry.

"Cabinet noted that since medical aid societies are not for profit enterprises and represent members' efforts to pool funds to assist in covering health bills and expenses, it is best international practice for such entities to be regulated by independent authorities with expertise to deal with the complex and peculiar aspects of the medical industry and should be under the oversight of the Ministry of Health and Child Care," she said.

"Accordingly, Cabinet approved that medical aid be separated from general insurance, that is, exclusion of medical aid societies from the Insurance and Pensions Commission Bill," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for South African Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Museveni Admits Uganda Poll Cheating, Blames Bobi Wine

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.