Nigeria: Gbajabiamila - 9th National Assembly Faces More Challenges Than Previous Lawmakers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the Ninth National Assembly is saddled with a lot of responsibilities and faces with more challenges more than the previous lawmakers.

Gbajabiamila stated this while delivering his remarks at the unveiling of House of Representatives' press corps calendar.

He said it's been a long tough road for the 9th Assembly as they came at unprecedented time when the country is fighting COVID-19 pandemic, amongst other issues.

The Speaker however assured that the lawmakers will try and meet up with the responsibilities.

He said, "There are a lot of challenges right now, but I'm glad that with your support and cooperation, we are trying our best to meet these responsibilities and these challenges as best as we can. There are still going to be challenges ahead and by God's grace, we will meet them. We will continue with our symbiotic relationship and I hope that by the time we are done, this 9th Assembly and this 9th House Press Corps will be remembered for good."

Speaking further, Gbajabiamila tasked journalists to always be objective and as well carry out investigations in the discharge of their duties, in order to promote the business of news reporting.

He appealed to the press corps to be different from any other press corps by carrying out their journalistic responsibility objectively and professionally.

"You have been doing so far but we need to cross that Rubicon with a little bit more and we will get to the promised land. Even though we are not there yet, each time I have the opportunity to talk to you, I always tell you, we should work and continue to hold our feet to the fire and that's your job.

You must do that but do it with a little bit of responsibility after investigation. So, I want to thank you on behalf of the leadership and the House and also thank you for the support you have been giving us in the House," he added

Earlier in her remarks, Chairman of the Press Corps, Grace Ike said the journalists produced the calendar because they thought it wise to do something that will in a way document the presence of the leadership and members of the 9th House.

She also appealed to the Speaker to help in the training and retraining of journalists to aid their job.