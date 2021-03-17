Namibia Seeks Investment Opportunities With the United Arab Emirates

As part of a recovery plan to bring back economic growth and embrace the new normal, a delegation of ministers and economic advisors from Namibia paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to seek investments opportunities in the sectors ranging from agriculture, water, renewable energy, mining, health and tourism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who led the delegation, said in a statement this week that the investment promotion visit was a follow up to an invitation by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, who visited Namibia from 13 to 14 December 2020, where he met various line ministers, including President Dr Hage Geingob.

The visit which to the UAE (7 to 9 March) is expected to bear tangible benefits to the Namibian economy and her people. This is mostly because the targeted investment projects are in sectors that will contribute to sustainable and inclusive economic growth and create jobs that will contribute to poverty eradication as elaborated and espoused in the Second Harambee Prosperity Plan.

In the UAE the delegation had engagements with stakeholders and entities such as the Emirates Group, DP World, the International Holdings Company, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the UAE Tourism Department and the Dubai EXPO 2020 team, all of whom expressed interest in investing in the Namibian economy.

"Energy, logistics, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development were identified as strategic areas of priority and interest by potential investors from the UAE. What is expected now is for the Namibian technical team to prioritize and prepare key bankable projects and opportunities to facilitate concrete investment deliberations to be concluded in a timely manner," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement this week.

The delegation comprised of Calle Schlettwein, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Obeth Kandjoze, Director-General of the National Planning Commission, Veikko Nekundi, Deputy Minister of Works and Transport, Nangula Uaandja, Executive Office of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board as well as James Mnyupe, Economic Adviser to the President.