Namibia: Transnamib Employee Dies After Train Derails

17 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

A derailment which occurred at the TransNamib Swakopmund Train Station on Tuesday 16 March at approximately 13h30, resulted in the death of a TransNamib staff member.

TransNamib confirmed their infrastructure and rolling stock which include four locomotives and more than 25 wagons, which include empty fuel and containerized wagons, have been immensely damaged but no harmful or hazardous goods were being transported at the time of the accident.

"The company immediately initiated its emergency procedures. In compliance with company protocols an investigation into the cause of the derailment will be initiated to determine the root cause of the accident," they concluded.

