Tanzanian President John Magufuli outside State House in Dar es Salaam on August 15, 2019, during a state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tanzania's President Dr John Pimbe Magufuli has died at the age of 62, the Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced.

In a televised speech on TBC , the Vice President announced that the President died of a heart attack on March 17, 2021, at about 6pm at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was admitted on March 14.