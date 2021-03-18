Africa: Rep. Bass Introduces Resolution Calling For International Action to Fight COVID–19 Across Africa

Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA) presiding at a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health hearing on the impact of Covid-19 across the continent.
18 March 2021
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
By Office of Rep. Karen Bass

Washington, DC — Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Africa, introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives calling for a renewed, decisive, and robust international collaboration and coordination to fight COVID–19 across Africa.

“Shortly after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, doomsday scenarios were predicted for the African continent,” said Rep. Karen Bass. “While Africa defied the COVID-19 nightmare scenarios, the toll of the pandemic on the continent, which has now surpassed 100,000 deaths, should not be ignored. Renewed, strategic, respectful, and focused approach to U.S. policy toward Africa will lay the foundation for long-term post-COVID-19 recovery. We must seize this renewed sense of urgency to create momentum around African-designed and led sustainable strategies that will increase its resilience to the next global challenge and contribute to its prosperity. For that reason I am introducing this resolution encouraging collaboration and coordination to fight COVID–19 across Africa and I hope my Republican and Democrat colleagues alike will join me in this effort.”

The resolution expresses that the United States House of Representatives:

  • Reaffirms that decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Africa is in the national interest of the United States;
  • Calls on the international community to ensure equitable global distribution of personal protective equipment to keep African healthcare workers safe; and
  • Urges African governments to prioritize education, including by strengthening electrification infrastructure, internet access, and technology to advance and facilitate learning amid the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Read the entire resolution here.

Today, the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa also hosted a hearing on addressing COVID-19 on the continent. Watch here.

Media inquiries:  Zach Seidl – Zachary.Seidl@mail.house.gov

First elected to Congress in 2010, Rep. Bass is serving her sixth term in Congress where she serves as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health and Global Human Rights. During the 116th Congress, Rep. Bass served as Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and was the 67th Speaker of the California Assembly from 2008-2010. California’s 37th Congressional District includes Los Angeles and Culver City.

