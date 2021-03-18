Nigeria: Hijab Controversy - Kwara Grant-Aided Schools Flout Government's Order On Reopening

17 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

All the affected schools remained locked, with the presence of security men around.

The 10 grant-aided schools ordered by the Kwara State Government to reopen on Wednesday, allowing students to use Hijab, have remained closed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the schools remained locked, with the presence of security men around.

NAN gathered that there was resistance from both parties involved as each wants their interest to prevail.

It would be recalled that the schools were closed on February 19, over a dispute in the usage of Hijab (Muslim female veil) in some of the schools.

The government set up a committee to resolve the misunderstanding and later announced that the schools would resume on March 8 with willing female students allowed to use Hijab.

The government, however, withdrew the reopening order earlier given over safety concerns as some Christians were not willing to accept the government's decision.

This led to the continuous closure of the schools.

The affected schools included C&S College, Sabo-Oke; St. Anthony's Secondary School, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo-Oke; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.