Nigeria: Drama As Senate Rejects Armed Forces Service Commission Bill

17 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

A little drama played out during Senate plenary on Wednesday when a Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission was rejected by the lawmakers after a heated debate that forced them into a closed session.

The Bill which was sponsored by Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia), seeks to get the National Assembly to give effect to the clear provisions of section 219 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, to establish a body that shall comprise such members as the National Assembly may determine and which shall have power to ensure that the composition of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects Federal Character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed by section 217 of the Constitution.

It also seeks to recommend to the President the best and most qualified, of the Armed Forces of the Federation for appointment as Service Chiefs, and as well their removal on grounds of misconduct.

While some lawmakers supported the Bill, majority rejected it on grounds that it offends the constitution.

Details later... ...

