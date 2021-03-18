Nigeria: We're Set to Flush Out Bandits From Nigeria - Chief of Air Staff

The Chief of Air Staff says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military to ensure that people go freely to their farms during the rainy season.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Isiaka Amao, an air marshal, has assured Nigerians of the readiness of the military to deal decisively with bandits, kidnappers and other criminals across the country.

Mr Amao, who was on an operational visit to the Nigerian Air Force Base in Kaduna, said on Wednesday that the military would deal with all criminals terrorising the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the maiden operational visit, the CAS also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

"Our officers and men are ready for the battle against bandits and kidnappers," he said, adding that the visit was mainly to assess the operational readiness of the personnel.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the military to ensure that people go freely to their farms during the rainy season without any security threat.

"We are working towards that in synergy, the platforms are ready for the operations and we are liaising with the army and other ground troops for the operations.

"My message to bandits is that we are coming after them together with the Army, Navy and other security agencies to make sure that they are flushed out of the country," Mr Amao said.

He stated that the welfare of NAF personnel would be accorded full priority, to ensure motivation and diligence in the discharge of their duties.

"Welfare entails providing the personnel with equipment, conducive training environment and where they live and to make sure they are given their entitlements," he said.

The CAS, therefore, charged the personnel on loyalty, dedication and discipline in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Jackson Yusuf, an air vice marshal, said the visit would be a morale booster to the command and would ensure more successes in the fight against insecurity.