Nigeria: Beware of Covid-19 Third Wave, PTF Tells Nigerians

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has told Nigerians to beware of the third wave of the virus as being experienced in some countries.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, at the briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Monday, said despite the availability of coronavirus vaccines, Nigeria was not yet out of the woods.

He said: "For the avoidance of doubt, the virus is very potent and people still get infected. It's also a fact that the vaccination process has only just begun. It has been reported that some countries are recording a third wave of cases."

He said as of March 14, 2021, Nigeria\s bed occupancy had reduced to 1.22 percent and active cases stood at 13, 245.

He noted that Nigeria had unfortunately crossed 2,000 fatalities on March 12, 2021 and now had 2,013 recorded deaths.

"The PTF will like to caution Nigerians on home-based care as there may not be enough facilities and personnel to manage patients in times of emergencies."

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said only Kog State was not supplied the Oxford-AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine except Kogi State because its cold store "is still under repairs following vandalisation during the #EndSARS protest.

He said about 8,000 Nigerians had received their first dose of the vaccine.

He said no official report of serious adverse effects had been received from any of those vaccinated "but mild side effects such as swelling at the side of the vaccination is expected as this is normal."