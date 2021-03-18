Tanzania: British Prime Minister Sends Message of Sympathy to Tanzania

18 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his sympathy at the death of Tanzania's President Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

He became one of the first world leaders to send such a message almost an hour after the announcement was made in a televised message.

"My thoughts are with his loved ones and the people of Tanzania," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

At home as news of the president's death emerged, ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe became the first to offer his condolences to Magufuli's family in an official statement.

"This is an unprecedented moment for our United Republic of Tanzania, and one that will undoubtedly move us all in very personal ways," the leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party said in a statement. "My immediate thoughts are with Mama Janeth, and the whole family of our deceased President."

He also offered "blessings, courage and patience" for Hassan. "My fellow Tanzanians, let us continue to pray for patience and understanding. This is a moment to show our maturity and integrity as a nation," Kabwe added.

