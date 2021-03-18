Kenya: NSL - Talanta Move to Within Two Points of Leaders Police

Talanta FC on Wednesday cut Police FC's lead at the summit of the National Super League (NSL) to two points after hitting bottom placed Mount Kenya 3-0 at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

Strikers Francis Kairo and Ken Mutembei scored a goal each in the first half before Barrack Odhiambo added the third in the second half to give Talanta their ninth win of the season.

Police FC, who have amassed 31 points, were forced to 2-2 draw by Coast Stima at Mbaraki stadium as the race to earn promotion to the top tier league continues to intensify.

At Mbaraki, Samuel Odongo scored at death to stretch Police FC's unbeaten run to 15 matches in the NSL. Clinton Ochieng' had put Coast Stima ahead in the 31st minute before Clinton Kinanga levelled matters for the away side seven minutes to the breather.

Khalid Khamis' goal in the 66th minute almost gave the home side maximum points before Odongo's 90th minute goal salvaged a point for Police FC.

In an early kick off at the same venue, Vihiga Bullets beat Nairobi Stima 2-0 to take its points tally in the league to 26. Kevin Sagida and Kevin Mwavali scored in either half for the visitors as the loss meant Nairobi Stima remain on 19 points.

Kibera Black Stars coach Elvis Ayany was elated with his side's performance as they downed Modern Rangers 2-0 at Ligi Ndogo grounds. Donald Omwanda's first half strike and Kevin Mwangi's second half penalty was enough to seal Modern Coast's fate in the match. The win also took Kibera Black Stars' tally to 26 points after 16 matches.

"It is a good win for us because we continue to keep teams at the top of the league on toes. My players followed my instructions and that is what aided us to score and contain our opponents," Ayany told Nation Sport.

At Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, MCF shocked host Soy United at home as Kelvin Ochieng's 52nd minute strike decided the tough tie between the two teams.