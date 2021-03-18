Rwanda: Rwatubyaye, Muhire Out of Afcon Qualifiers

Macedonia based Amavubi defender Abdul Rwatubyaye and midfielder Kevin Muhire, who plays for Sahama club in Oman, will not feature for the national team's 2022 Africa nations cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon.

FK Shkupi, which Rwatubyaye plays for and Sahama club which employs Muhire sent emails to the national football governing body (Ferwafa) saying they won't release their respective players due to Covid-19 protocols.

The world football governing body (FIFA) last year amended their rules relating to players summoned for national duty and allowed clubs to hold onto players so that they don't contract covid-19 while on national duty.

Rwatubyaye and Muhire were among the eight foreign players that were called up for national duty by Coach Vincent Mashami. So far, Haruna Niyonzima from Tanzania, Salomon Nirisarike (Armenia) and Steven Rubanguka (Greece) are the only ones who have reported to the Amavubi camp and started training on Tuesday.

Yannick Mukunzi who plays for Sandvikens IF in Sweden and Meddie Kagere of Simba (Tanzania) arrive on Friday.

Kenya's Tusker FC goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure is expected to arrive in the country on Sunday.

Amavubi is bottom of Group F with two points, while Mozambique and Cape-Verde are in second place with four points. Cameroon top the group with 10 points.