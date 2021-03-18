Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Killing of 53 Traders in Niger Republic

18 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday condemned the attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic's Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 53 innocent traders were reported to have been killed by the gunmen suspected to be members of Boko Haram/ISWAP sect.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari extended his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

Buhari said Nigeria would continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

He said the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepared to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region.

He stressed the need for the sub-region to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.

The NAN reports that armed men in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.