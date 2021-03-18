Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three Deaths, 287 New Cases and 310 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further three deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 287 new cases and 310 recoveries.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were three Mozambican men, aged 23, 60 and 70. Two died in Maputo city, and one in Zambezia. All the deaths were declared on Monday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 732.

Since the start of the pandemic, 456,343 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,815 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 537 were from Zambezia, 389 from Maputo city, 364 from Niassa, 126 from Cabo Delgado, 110 from Manica, 99 from Inhambane, 74 from Maputo province, 42 from Nampula, 36 from Tete, 29 from Sofala and nine from Gaza.

1,528 of the tests gave negative results, and 287 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 64,929.

The Tuesday positivity rate (the proportion of people tested who are found to be carrying the virus) was 15.8 per cent. The positivity rates for the previous week were:

Monday 14.9 per cent Sunday 14.7 per cent Saturday 14.8 per cent Friday 15.8 per cent Thursday 18.6 per cent Wednesday 17 per cent

So over the past week, the positivity rate had fluctuated in a fairly narrow band. The average rate for the seven days is 15.9 per cent.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 279 are Mozambicans, five are foreigners (but the Ministry did not give their nationalities), and the nationality of the remaining three has not yet been confirmed. 169 are men or boys and 118 are women or girls. 16 are children under the age of 15, and 13 are more than 65 years old. No age information was available in seven cases.

The largest number of positive cases - 130 - was from Zambezia. There were 60 cases from Maputo city, 37 from Niassa, 19 from Maputo province, 12 from Cabo Delgado, 11 from Maputo, nine from Manica, seven from Inhambane and two from Tete. There were no positive cases from either Sofala or Gaza.

In the same 24 hour period, 19 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (11 in Maputo, four in Zambezia, three in Matola and one in Sofala), and 11 new cases were admitted (eight in Maputo, two in Matola and one in Zambezia).

As of Tuesday, 155 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 166 on Monday). The great majority - 105 (67.7 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also 14 patients in Sofala, 13 in Matola, 10 in Nampula, nine in Zambezia, two in Inhambane, one in Tete and one in Gaza. There were no patients in the Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Manica Covid-19 isolation facilities.

The Ministry also reported that a further 310 people had fully recovered from Covid-19 - 110 in Maputo province, 76 in Zambezia, 71 in Niassa, 39 in Maputo city and 14 in Gaza. This brings the total number of recoveries to 50,844, or 78.3 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has continued to fall slowly. It stood at 13,349 on Tuesday (down from 13,375 on Monday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9,415 (70.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,752; Sofala, 466; Cabo Delgado, 409; Zambezia, 348; Nampula, 308; Niassa, 256; Inhambane, 221; Tete, 93; Gaza, 49; and Manica, 32.