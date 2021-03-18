Mozambique: Terrorists 'Must Regret Attacking Mozambique'

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared on Tuesday that the new leadership of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) must act so that the terrorists operating in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado "regret ever having dared attack our country".

He was speaking in Maputo after swearing in Joaquim Magrasse as Chief of the FADM General Staff. Magrasse steps into the place made vacant by the sudden death from illness of Eugenio Mussa in February.

"It is the mission of the FADM to eliminate all kinds of threats to our democracy, including terrorism", said Nyusi.

But the FADM's targets are not restricted to the jihadist terrorists in the far north. With the new military leadership, "We are not going to tolerate Nhongo's group", said Nyusi.

He was referring to Mariano Nhongo, leader of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", which has been staging armed attacks in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala, although as from January the attacks seem to have stopped.

Nhongo should leave his bush hideout", Nyusi said, "because we are not going to allow him to continue disturbing the normal course of life in our country".

The tone of these remarks was altogether tougher than the President's earlier approach to Nhongo and the Junta. In the past he had offered Nhongo a truce but the Junta leader spurned such conciliatory moves.

In his latest interview Nhongo again demanded that the government negotiate with him. But Nyusi has already signed a peace agreement (in August 2019) with Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, and he clearly has no intention of negotiating a separate agreement with Nhongo.

Key lieutenants have abandoned Nhongo in recent months, and dozens of Junta fighters have accepted the demobilisation package negotiated between Nyusi and Momade.

"We are counting on you to maintain a climate of peace and security in the country", Nyusi said. The FADM leadership must ensure appropriate logistical planning, including "the complete, opportune and uninterrupted supplying of the forces involved in operational missions".

The President also wanted to see "a spirit of rational and careful management" of all the FADM's resources, and exemplary punishment for anyone found stealing military equipment.

Nyusi also urged the FADM to be better prepared to face threats. "The FADM should never be taken by surprise", he said. "It must have information in advance, allowing deep operational knowledge".

Also sworn into office were the new commanders of the army (Cristaovao Chume), of the Air Force (Candido Tirano), of the Presidential Guard (Tiago Nampele), of the Military Academy (Francisco Mataruca) and of the Civic Service (Messias Niposso).

"We demand that each commander know in detail the resources at his disposal", said Nyusi. "In the case of the army, we want to guarantee opportune deployment of ground troops in the operational theatres".

As for the air force, it should be "ever more present on missions to support ground and naval forces, and to support humanitarian operations, and search and rescue missions in the event of natural disasters", he added.