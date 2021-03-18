Mozambique: Authorities Concerned With Violations of Covid-19 Decree

Maputo — Mozambique's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) has expressed its increasing concern at the violations, of the presidential decree enacted to stop the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease across the country.

Addressing on Tuesday INAE's fortnightly media briefing, Rita Freitas, the INAE General Inspector, said the concern comes after INAE raided on Sunday a night club in downtown Maputo, where over 100 people were partying in a clear violation of the curfew, and of the ban on bars and similar establishments selling alcoholic drinks.

INAE invited the media to accompany the raid, and so it was splashed across the news on the main television stations.

The Maputo curfew lasts from 21.00 to 04.00. The owners of the illegal night club, known as the "Lexus Club", had devised a scheme whereby party-goers had to arrive before 21.00, and were not allowed to leave before 04.00. The club was fairly sophisticated, with music and a light show, and a variety of drinks on sale.

As the INAE inspectors and the police entered the club, some participants managed to escape but many were briefly detained and the police took down details of their identity.

"The club manager is under police custody and on Monday he appeared before a judge", said Freitas. "After this he will come to INAE to show the paperwork, if he has got any, for subsequent procedures in the case."

Freitas said that, over the past fortnight, INAE had inspected 799 establishments, a good number of which, including bars, were found to be operating illegally.

"Across the country, 200 establishments were closed, of which 100 were violating the presidential decree against Covid-19", said Freitas.