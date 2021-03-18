Mozambique: Nyusi Challenges Acipol to Diversify Training Courses

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday challenged the Police Science Academy (ACIPOL), in Maputo, to continue diversifying its training courses in the fields of public security and administration of justice, pivotal for the country's development.

Addressing the 16th graduation ceremony at ACIPOL, in Maputo, at which 200 police officers received Master's and bachelor's degrees, in fields such as public security, criminal investigation, migration and borders, and administration and logistics, Nyusi said the graduates must fulfil their mission in the fight against the crime and insecurity the country faces.

Over the last few years, he said, criminals have become more sophisticated, undermining the country's borders and sovereignty.

"This complexity compels the state to design and adopt new methods," Nyusi added, stressing that, faced with this scenario, the graduates have an important role to play through the use of science, including information and communication technologies, to boost the approaches to defence and security.

The practical knowledge acquired by the graduates at the academy must be carefully used in various sectors to improve service provision centred on the citizen and consequently the country's development, the President continued.

"Your entry into the practical field should not be a mere increase in the number of immigration officers, or of criminal investigators, but above all it should add science and universal human values to boost initiatives that ensure our national unity, peace and harmony amongst Mozambicans," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Education Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nyusi told the graduates "you are equipped with scientific tools to find out why the country is under the threat of terrorism and why the country's central region has come under attack from the Renamo Military Junta. You have the scientific tools to analyse these matters, not just on the basis of assumptions which then put members of the defence and security forces in opposition to their own people."

The public recognition of police professionals, stressed Nyusi, will depend on the results they achieve in preventing crime, including a speedy response to problems raised by citizens.

He warned the graduates not to embark on conduct that will blemish the good name of the police force. "You are not authorised to promote lack of discipline in your units or your communities", he warned.

Furthermore, nobody should imagine that, just because he is young, opportunities should fall into his lap. Often people who thought like that "are mediocre", said Nyusi. Young police officers should not believe that, just because they have been trained, they can give orders to everybody else.

The right to command "comes with merit and professionalism", he stressed.