Mozambique: More Cuban Health Professionals Arrive

Maputo — A group of 39 Cuban health experts in intensive care, including doctors and nurses, will join Mozambican frontline workers, over the next few days, in providing health care to patients hospitalised in Covid-19 isolation centres.

The group that landed on Tuesday in Maputo from Havana is the second, after the country received 14 Cuban specialists in January. who are already working shoulder to shoulder with Mozambican health staff.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, the Permanent Secretary in the Mozambican Health Ministry, Zacarias Zindoga, said his Ministry has hired 60 Cuban medical staff specialised in intensive care and internal medicine, as the country faces a critical incapacity to halt the spread of the pandemic.

"Besides medical care, the Cuban health experts will develop research activities over the main health problems, including assistance in the implementation of priority programmes, as well as promoting health education for the population," he said.

The Cuban Ambassador to Mozambique, Pavel Hernandez, disclosed that Mozambique may receive a Covid-19 vaccine developed in Cuban laboratories. Cuban experts have developed five vaccines of which two are on the final stage of the third clinical trials.

When the clinical trials are over, more than 300,000 people in several countries will be massively vaccinated.

Hernandez added that vaccines under development worldwide remain the hope in the fight against the disease which has claimed over 2.6 million lives and infected more than 120 million others.