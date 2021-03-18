Liberia: 'Bakayoko Was a True Friend of Liberia' - President Weah Consoles Cote d'Ivoire Over Death of Prime Minister

10 March 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has expressed deep sadness at news of the passing today, March 10, 2021 of H.E. Hamed Bakayoko, Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire who assumed the role following the sudden passing of his predecessor in July 2020.

President Weah conveys his condolences to President Alassane Ouattara, the government and people of the neighboring country for what he also regards as a personal tragedy. The Liberian Leader and the late Ivorian PM have remained close friends since the 90s.

Bakayoko was very instrumental in the consolidation of ties between the both Mano River Union countries since his ascendancy to the post.

President Weah described Hamed Bakayoko as a true friend of Liberia with whom his administration worked very closely to cement ties in many areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The President shares in the grief of the Ivorian people and calls on them to continue to champion the values and aspirations that Bakayoko stood for.

He described the late Premier as a consummate statesman whose loss will be felt far beyond the shores of Cote d'Ivoire.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.