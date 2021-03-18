Liberia: 'Bakayoko Was a True Friend of Liberia' - President Weah Consoles Cote d'Ivoire Over Death of Prime Minister

President George Manneh Weah has expressed deep sadness at news of the passing today, March 10, 2021 of H.E. Hamed Bakayoko, Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire who assumed the role following the sudden passing of his predecessor in July 2020.

President Weah conveys his condolences to President Alassane Ouattara, the government and people of the neighboring country for what he also regards as a personal tragedy. The Liberian Leader and the late Ivorian PM have remained close friends since the 90s.

Bakayoko was very instrumental in the consolidation of ties between the both Mano River Union countries since his ascendancy to the post.

President Weah described Hamed Bakayoko as a true friend of Liberia with whom his administration worked very closely to cement ties in many areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The President shares in the grief of the Ivorian people and calls on them to continue to champion the values and aspirations that Bakayoko stood for.

He described the late Premier as a consummate statesman whose loss will be felt far beyond the shores of Cote d'Ivoire.