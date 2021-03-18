Cote d'Ivoire: Orange Announces Its New Partnership With Canal+ in Ivory Coast

18 March 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

Orange Ivory Coast has announced the launch of the new fiber optic offers for both individuals and businesses. These different offers include a very high speed internet connection, access to Orange TV with Video on Demand, access to CANAL + BOUQUETS, as well as a mobile plan in addition to the already existing fixed subscription.

Raoul Yobouet, Marketing Director at Orange Ivory Coast announced, "This is an all-in-one offer that covers all of the customer's entertainment needs. It allows a very high-speed internet up to 300 Mb/s, fixed voice and mobile voice as well as a very rich entertainment package with Orange TV and CANAL +. We also offer a latest generation smart WIFI solution for optimal coverage but also to manage all the equipment connected via a mobile application. "

Thanks to the partnership with CANAL +, a major media player in Africa and the Ivory Coast, our customers will be able to benefit from the diversity of CANAL + BOUQUETS. When a customer buys a fiber offer, the offer will include Orange TV content, LES BOUQUETS CANAL + to choose from for the whole family with in particular more than 200 channels, but also a rich catalogue of films and VOD series, including Blockbusters but also local productions exclusively.

By integrating CANAL + a major media player in Africa and the Ivory Coast, we wish to satisfy our customers with a strong and complementary program offering that meets their expectations ", said Habib Bamba, Chief Digital Officer at Orange Ivory Coast.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Copyright © 2021 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

