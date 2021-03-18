Cote d'Ivoire: Orange Announces Its New Partnership With Canal+ in Ivory Coast

Orange Ivory Coast has announced the launch of the new fiber optic offers for both individuals and businesses. These different offers include a very high speed internet connection, access to Orange TV with Video on Demand, access to CANAL + BOUQUETS, as well as a mobile plan in addition to the already existing fixed subscription.

Raoul Yobouet, Marketing Director at Orange Ivory Coast announced, "This is an all-in-one offer that covers all of the customer's entertainment needs. It allows a very high-speed internet up to 300 Mb/s, fixed voice and mobile voice as well as a very rich entertainment package with Orange TV and CANAL +. We also offer a latest generation smart WIFI solution for optimal coverage but also to manage all the equipment connected via a mobile application. "

Thanks to the partnership with CANAL +, a major media player in Africa and the Ivory Coast, our customers will be able to benefit from the diversity of CANAL + BOUQUETS. When a customer buys a fiber offer, the offer will include Orange TV content, LES BOUQUETS CANAL + to choose from for the whole family with in particular more than 200 channels, but also a rich catalogue of films and VOD series, including Blockbusters but also local productions exclusively.

By integrating CANAL + a major media player in Africa and the Ivory Coast, we wish to satisfy our customers with a strong and complementary program offering that meets their expectations ", said Habib Bamba, Chief Digital Officer at Orange Ivory Coast.