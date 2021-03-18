Gambia: GAP Leader Pledges Better Leadership Under His Presidency

17 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The secretary general and leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Yali Bacthilly, yesterday stated on his Facebook page that Gambia will be on better footing when GAP is voted in office after December presidential election.

He continued to reassure the public that his party will work together with Gambians in the realisation of our aspirations in order to position our economy at the global stage."

"The Gambia Action Party is formed on the basis of upholding genuine democratic principles, rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental human rights as well as spearhead the socioeconomic process of The Gambia."

The politician further explained in a different post that his party set a noble goal for the nation by ensuring that the welfare of all Gambians are met through inclusivity.

"I promise to follow this path until I can no longer serve our country. I believe that our differences in political ideologies are a clear manifestation that our strength as a nation rests on unity, peace and understanding towards the common good, but not a sign of divisiveness or cowardice."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.