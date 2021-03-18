Gambia: GAP Leader Pledges Better Leadership Under His Presidency

The secretary general and leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Yali Bacthilly, yesterday stated on his Facebook page that Gambia will be on better footing when GAP is voted in office after December presidential election.

He continued to reassure the public that his party will work together with Gambians in the realisation of our aspirations in order to position our economy at the global stage."

"The Gambia Action Party is formed on the basis of upholding genuine democratic principles, rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental human rights as well as spearhead the socioeconomic process of The Gambia."

The politician further explained in a different post that his party set a noble goal for the nation by ensuring that the welfare of all Gambians are met through inclusivity.

"I promise to follow this path until I can no longer serve our country. I believe that our differences in political ideologies are a clear manifestation that our strength as a nation rests on unity, peace and understanding towards the common good, but not a sign of divisiveness or cowardice."