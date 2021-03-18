Gambia: PEC, Others Table Petroleum Commission Bill 2020

Legislators of the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC) in collaboration with Environment and Sustainable Development and NGO Affairs of the National Assembly, yesterday adopted the Petroleum Commission Bill 2020.

Presenting the report on behalf of the two joint committees, the chairman of the Public Enterprises Committee (PEC), Hon. Halifa Sallah, noted that the two committees worked together with efficiency and effectiveness to prepare the report on time.

He acknowledged the diligent efforts of subject matter specialists, Justice Aminatta L.R. Ngum and Mr. Foday Bojang and also hailed the clerks of the National Assembly for giving their best to enable the joint committee attain its goal.

According to him, the minister of Petroleum and Energy and his team displayed tremendous commitment, consistency, humility and professionalism in defending what is defensible, while acknowledging all gaps matched by options to redress.

He said the minister and his teams were able to address all the concerns of the committee members and showed remarkable diligence in incorporating the recommendation that is fit for purpose.

He pointed out that the 5th Assembly of the 2nd Republic, sitting on Thursday 2nd July 2020, during the third ordinary session of the 2020 legislative year, witnessed the introduction of a bill entitled Petroleum Commission Bill 2020.

He further said after the introduction of the said bill, the members debated on the merits and principles of the bill and at the conclusion of the debate, the minister of Petroleum and Energy gave his reply.

Responding to some of the questions posed to him, Hon. Fafa Sanyang, Minister of Petroleum and Energy said, local content is a whole matter that requires more policy regulations and that law will establish a commission which will coordinate everything including local content.

"The plan is that local content itself as a whole Act and Policy will expand the benefits of the people and the people will participate in the industry as their participation will come in different ways depending on where they participate" Minister Sanyang affirmed.