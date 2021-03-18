Gambia: Senegalese Ambassador Reacts to Sanyang Riot

17 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

The Senegalese ambassador to The Gambia Basirou Sene has spoken on the recent Sanyang riot which claimed the life of a 32-year-old Gibril Ceesay, calling for calm and restraint in the coastal settlement of Sanyang.

A mob at the sprawling coastal town of Sanyang in West Coast Region of The Gambia attacked and burnt the police station to ashes after a man was allegedly killed by a Senegalese national on Sunday night.

In an interview with journalists the Senegalese Ambassador to the Gambia H.E. Basirou Sene, explained how the incident happened while seeking for forgiveness from The Gambia government and populace.

Sene, however, blamed the Senegalese man Gena Sereh for trespassing, saying he should have not entered someone's house, taking things that don't belong to him, which led to all the problems.

He assured the Gambian people that the Senegalese government would take all the responsibility to all the victims and to those that have lost their properties.

