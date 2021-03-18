Kenya/Tanzania: Kenya-Tanzania Friendly Match Called Off

18 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation on Thursday morning called off the friendly match pitting Harambee Stars against Taifa Stars following the death of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

The match was set for the Nyayo Stadium from 3pm on Thursday.

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu, while announcing Magufuli's death on Wednesday night, said the president had died of heart complications in an hospital in Dar es Salaam.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa announced the development on twitter.

Kenya VS Tanzania today is off and cancelled ! In respect to our brothers we have agreed to cancel. Poleni sana !

- Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) March 18, 2021

Kenya had beaten Tanzania 2-1 in the first installment of their double-header friendly matches on Monday at Nyayo with Eric Kapaito and Hassan Abdallah scoring for the hosts. Ayub Lyanga scored Tanzania's goal.

Both teams are preparing for their respective 2021 Africa Cup of nations qualifiers next weekend.

Kenya will play Egypt and Togo at home and away on March 25 and 29, while Tanzania, under new coach Kim Poulsen, have a date with Equatorial Guinea and Libya on the same dates.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.