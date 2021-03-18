Kenya/Tanzania: Kenya-Tanzania Friendly Match Called Off

Football Kenya Federation on Thursday morning called off the friendly match pitting Harambee Stars against Taifa Stars following the death of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

The match was set for the Nyayo Stadium from 3pm on Thursday.

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu, while announcing Magufuli's death on Wednesday night, said the president had died of heart complications in an hospital in Dar es Salaam.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa announced the development on twitter.

Kenya VS Tanzania today is off and cancelled ! In respect to our brothers we have agreed to cancel. Poleni sana !

- Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) March 18, 2021

Kenya had beaten Tanzania 2-1 in the first installment of their double-header friendly matches on Monday at Nyayo with Eric Kapaito and Hassan Abdallah scoring for the hosts. Ayub Lyanga scored Tanzania's goal.

Both teams are preparing for their respective 2021 Africa Cup of nations qualifiers next weekend.

Kenya will play Egypt and Togo at home and away on March 25 and 29, while Tanzania, under new coach Kim Poulsen, have a date with Equatorial Guinea and Libya on the same dates.