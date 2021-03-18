Gambia: NCAC Creative Director Praises IOM for Documenting Evidence On Migration

17 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The Director of Creative and Performing Arts at the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has praised the International Organization for Migration (IOM) The Gambia office for documenting evidence generated on migration in the country.

Sheikh Omar Jallow said over the years, IOM has been working towards increasing the evidence gathered on migration in The Gambia in order to enable actors understand the factors that influence decision making process of migrants.

He added it is important information on migration is shared with the general public in an innovative way. He said this on Tuesday, 16th March, 2021, at the award ceremony of a singing competition organized by IOM and held at the Senegambia Beach Hotel.

Director Jallow commended IOM for ensuring that the information is accessible by every citizen.

