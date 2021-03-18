Gambia: Minister Bah Pays Condolence to Family of Thione Seck

17 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat Bah, has on Tuesday 16th March 2021 paid condolence to the family of late Thione Seck, a renowned Senegalese musician who passed away on recently.

"It is with utmost grief, and a deep sense of loss that I write as Minister of Tourism and Culture to convey to you sincere condolences from the Government and People of The Gambia, on the sudden death of Thione Seck, on Sunday 14 March 2021, in Dakar," he said.

Minister Bah said Senegambia (Gambia and Senegal) has loss a great and highly talented composer, singer and philosopher whose repertoire of hundreds of songs have entertained and enlightened generations of "Senegambians".

"Thione's death is a great loss. He held shows in Banjul frequently, and supported many Gambian state institutions in fundraising activities over the past two decades. Furthermore, Thione sang about issues relevant to the cohesion and unity of the people of Senegambia," Bah said.

Minister Bah said Thione used his art to unify the people. This, he said, was indeed a worthy cause for which people will continue to remember him for.

"We will continue to pray for him so that his soul will rest in perfect peace, and for Allah to continue to guide and protect the family and entire people of Senegal and The Gambia.

"Whilst respectfully submitting for your kind consideration and for further transmission to the relevant authorities in the Republic of Senegal, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem," he said.

