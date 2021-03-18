Nigeria: APC, PDP in Verbal War Over Allegation of Corruption

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday engaged in a verbal war over the allegation by the main opposition party that the APC-led federal government was condoning corruption, the ruling party replied that the administration of President Muhammadu Budari is unsparing and does not condone thieves within and outside the government.

PDP also said that the shameful attempt by the APC National Caretaker Committee to justify and provide cover for looters in their party at a time over 40 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood, with many more living in abject poverty because of the unbridled widespread looting by APC leaders, further confirmed that the ruling party is an irredeemable citadel of corruption.

It stressed that this is a case of corruption in the APC fighting back and justifying its loathsome activities.

The party said that it is not surprising that the Governor Mai Mai Buni-led APC leadership has become the mouthpiece for the treasury looters in the ruling party, whose conduct has brought the nation to its knees in the last five years.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan further said; "This is in addition to the reports in the public space of over N3 trillion stolen from various agencies including the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Social Investment Programmes where the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, exposed that N500 billion was siphoned as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in which a very top APC government official was indicted.

"The APC spokesperson of corruption should answer the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) over its recent report that unemployment had escalated to an alarming 33.3 per cent under the corrupt and treasury looting APC administration; a revelation that shows that claims of massive job creation by the deceptive APC are mere statistic hoax.

But the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued yesterday argued that pervasive corruption, and impunity ultimately ended the PDP administrations' 16 years of locust.

APC noted that in the past weeks, the main opposition party has laboured to canvass tales of a phantom stolen N15 trillion public funds in the media.

The ruling party said it is not surprising that the generality of discerning Nigerians have ignored the unfounded and baseless allegation, because it is clear that only the PDP believes its deviant tales.

Akpanudoedehe stressed that from petroleum subsidy rackets, unexecuted electricity, CCTV, roads, to arms contracts to fight the North East insurgency, the culture of outright theft, misappropriation and diversion of public funds became the mainstay and pastime of successive PDP administrations.