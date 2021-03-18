Rwanda: Gorilla FC Coach Lomami in RIB Custody Over Assault

Gorilla FC assistant Coach Lomami Marcel is in custody of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) where he is being investigated on allegations related to assaulting and harassing his wife.

The arrest of the tactician was confirmed by RIB Spokesperson, Thierry Murangira on Tuesday, March 16.

It is alleged that Lomami and spouse have been involved in a series of conflicts which include the former allegedly harassing his wife.

They reportedly had agreed a truce.

However, fresh conflicts that escalated in October prompted Lomami's wife to report him to RIB which immediately began investigations.

Lomami was at the time not arrested but would report to the investigation body whenever he was needed.

Murangira said that RIB has started investigations on the suspect before his file is transferred to the prosecution.

Should he be found guilty of the charges of harassment, the former Rayon Sports Assistant Coach could spend one to two years behind bars.

The charges could even become worse if he is found guilty of assaulting his wife.