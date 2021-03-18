Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (3), and Adibara (2), Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, thirty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2770 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3078.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

17 March 2021