Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

17 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Om-Hajer (3), and Adibara (2), Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, thirty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2770 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3078.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

17 March 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.