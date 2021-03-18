Eritrea: Financial Support to NAEWDV

Eritrean nationals residing in various countries contributed about 300 thousand USD in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Accordingly, Eritrean EPLF-HGDEF Vision Room contributed 261 thousand and 558 USD in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran.

It is to be recalled that previously the nationals have made similar contributions in support of the association as well as to families of martyrs and other national programs.

Similarly, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Germany at an event organized in connection with the International Day of the Disabled contributed 25 thousand Euros towards rehabilitating women war disabled veterans.

According to a report from the NAEWDV, Eritrean nationals in Toronto and Calgary, Canada, contributed 3 thousand 600 Canadian Dollars.

Expressing appreciation for the support the nationals made in support of the association, the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans called on others to follow the noble example of the nationals.