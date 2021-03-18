Botswana Prepares for Cop 26

Gaborone — As countries gear up for the conference of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Botswana on Tuesday hosted a model COP 26 as part of preparations for the meeting slated for November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism Ms Philda Kereng said the virtual simulation deliberations would set out Botswana's position ahead of the conference proper.

Ms Kereng said model COP 26 could not have come at a better time as the world was battling with another global challenge, COVID-19.

Describing the model as the first of its kind, she said it supported climate action as well as kept up momentum towards COP 26.

It would also offer an opportunity to refine Botswana's position towards the finalisation of the final contents of the rule book for implementing the Paris Agreement, she said.

Turning to UNFCCC, she said its aim was to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere while allowing natural adaptation, food security, and ensuring sustainable development.

She said it was through the convention that Botswana joined global negotiations leading to the adoption of the Paris Agreement in December 2015.

"The agreement was to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by holding the increase of global average temperature to well below 2 Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to reduce to below 1.5 Celsius", she said.

Ms Kereng said parties, Botswana included, had submitted their pledges for reduction of greenhouse emissions.

Botswana, she said, had pledged a 15 per cent reduction on the 2010 base year by 2030 with articulated areas of intervention, needs as well as support mindful of the fact that such actions would require resources.

Ms Kereng said Botswana's choices as well as implementation of adaptation and mitigation options were paramount not only for survival but towards global efforts to combat climate change.

To counter the negative impacts of climate change, she said her ministry had developed a national climate change policy which was awaiting consideration by Parliament.

Additionally, she said an integrated waste management policy had been finalised and would also be submitted to Parliament for consideration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The policy will promote the 3R strategy (reduction, reuse, and recycling of waste) and both policies address issues of environmental protection and roles played by the private sector in the economy," she said.

Meanwhile, UNDP deputy resident representative, Ms Margunn Indreboe said it was critical for governments not only to honour their national contributions under the Paris Agreement but to substantially increase ambitions in mitigation, adaptation and finance.

She expressed the hope that the agreement would continue to guide governments and all parts of society.

About coronavirus, she said the pandemic had demonstrated the world's socioeconomic system's inherent vulnerability to shocks.

"As we assess development strategies and recovery plans to kick start the economy, I hope that nature is at the centre of the solutions because the decisions made on how to stimulate economic growth and respond to the pandemic will determine the future health, wellbeing and stability of humankind and the planet," she said.

Ms Indreboe said recovery from COVID-19 offered an opportunity to build back better and to orientate green policies and plans towards achieving set targets.

Tackling the climate crisis required that all countries make bold pledges under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>