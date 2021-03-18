Botswana: Letshwiti Remains Hopeful

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) president is hopeful that being a part of CAF 43rd Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee member will help him advance development of football in Botswana, SADC and Africa.

"It is now important to use the chance given to prove that indeed there is football in Botswana and Southern Africa. Continuing to and having served in various footballing bodies, I am certain that my experiences will come in handy for us all," Maclean Letshwiti said in an interview.

Letshwiti added that for football development and its acknowledgement throughout the world, Botswana would have to participate in the game as well as administratively at international level.

Again, he said his existence in decision-making committees would also conclude Botswana's interest in bidding for AFCON 2027.

"Mind you, it is not going to be Botswana alone. Most African states will be competing to host AFCON 2027, but with the fact that the voice of Botswana will be heard, anything is possible," he said.

He indicated that most countries in western, eastern, and northern Africa had been doing well in football not because they had the best players and administrators, but because they were closer to decision-making processes.

He was adamant that hosting AFCON, CAF games and as well as having a strong representative in CAF executive committee, would further accelerate growth of football in Botswana.

He noted that as a football administrator back in the years, he realised that Botswana had great potential in the sport. He however emphasised the need to invest in the sport for its growth.

In a bid to fast-track football development and growth, Letshwiti said Botswana had already joined hands with other countries in the region.

On other issues, he said FIFA and CAF appreciated what BFA as a governing body was doing locally, thus being a part of the two international governing bodies was a plus in improving the local game.

Meanwhile, Letshwiti said BFA was ready to resume the local league, adding however that they were still awaiting permission from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and COVID-19 Presidential Task Team.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>