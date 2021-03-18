Sierra Leone: Two Discharged for Want of Evidence

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens (JA) yesterday 15th March,2021, discharged two accused persons- Joseph Koffie and Mohamed Sesay,who were alleged to have sexually abused a child below the age of eighteen.

The accused persons were in court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

State Prosecutor, Jane B. Kamara, alleged that on 4th April, 2019 and 15th November, 2019 in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of eighteen.

The state prosecution told the court that she had sent several subpoenas to both the formal and factual witnesses who have failed to avail themselves in court.

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens said the court is there to dispense justice to both the victim and the accused persons, and that he cannot continue to hold the accused at the Male Correctional Centre while the witnesses were not coming to court to testify.

He discharged the accused persons for want of evidence.