Sierra Leone: Two Discharged for Want of Evidence

16 March 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens (JA) yesterday 15th March,2021, discharged two accused persons- Joseph Koffie and Mohamed Sesay,who were alleged to have sexually abused a child below the age of eighteen.

The accused persons were in court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

State Prosecutor, Jane B. Kamara, alleged that on 4th April, 2019 and 15th November, 2019 in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of eighteen.

The state prosecution told the court that she had sent several subpoenas to both the formal and factual witnesses who have failed to avail themselves in court.

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens said the court is there to dispense justice to both the victim and the accused persons, and that he cannot continue to hold the accused at the Male Correctional Centre while the witnesses were not coming to court to testify.

He discharged the accused persons for want of evidence.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.