Sierra Leone: 'Orange Has Given Us Life' Says Kroobay Chief

15 March 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

At the launch of Orange mobile company's Safeguarding Maternal Health project in Sierra Leone, Chief of Kroobay Community, Pa Alimamy Kagbempa Kargbo said Orange has given the Kroobay community life again.

The project which was launched on Thursday, 11th March will see Orange Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the company providing free maternal care services for women in Kroobay.

The project will also be extended to other parts of the country. Kroobay is the biggest slum community in the country and has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality as a result of the community's vulnerability.

"The project has injected life in us, especially for women in our community. This is a community that produces a lot of babies and we have always been vulnerable. Orange has put a smile on our faces with this intervention. We are grateful to them (Orange),"he said

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange SL, Aminata Kane Ndiaye emphasised that Maternal Mortality continues to plague the lives of women across the country, thus noting that for the past few years, her consultations and interactions with Sierra Leoneans have revealed that Maternal Mortality is a very serious issue, hence the rationale for the company's intervention.

She said the first six-month of the project will serve as a pilot and it will contribute to reducing maternal mortality in the Kroo-bay community by promoting the use of health facility, maternal services, community health education, and early detection of pregnant-related risk factors and linkage to care.

She added that the project will seek to provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation to deliver evidence-based, robust community and facility-based interventions to optimize maternal health services utilization in Kroo-bay community.

