Sierra Leone: Alleged Robber Sent to Jail

One Abu Koroma was on Monday 15th March, 2021, sent back to jail after he appeared before Magistrate Mark Ngegba at the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 in the ongoing preliminary Investigation of robbery with aggravation and related charges.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Ibrahim S. Mansaray alleges that the accused person on Saturday 5th December, 2020, at No. 12 Kossie williams Drive off Aberdeen road, cockle Bay, Freetown conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony, to wit robbery with aggravation and robbed Mala Tilwani several items worth over two hundred million Leones.

The complainant recalled that on Saturday 5th December, 2020, she was at home around 11pm when she had some hit on her door, and she subsequently opened it.

"When I opened the door I saw the accused including eight others. They were in possession of cutlasses, and other harmful weapons," she said.

She said when she asked what was going on the accused shouted "we have come to do an operation. He pushed me and slap me in the face," she said.

She added that the robbers divided themselves and started entering and searching various rooms in the house demanding for money, adding that she was pushed to bed and her ring was removed.

She narrated that her son was grabbed and manhandled, adding that all their phones and several items were carted away by the robbers.

"After they cut my son's finger to remove his ring, they still demanded for money. They took me to my son's room and made away with his computer and the sum of $800 USD," she testified.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said, the accused persons started strangling her, but the others halted them from killing her.

She explained after several minutes on the operation, they pulled out.

She said she later made phone call at the Congo Cross Police Station and they swiftly came to the scene and took pictures, and they made statement at the said police station before the matter was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department.

"A few days later, the police showed up at my house with chains and other items, and I was able to identify my chain which the accused and his colleagues stole," she said.

After cross examination by defense counsel Ibrahim. J Macfoy cross the magistrate adjourned the matter to Monday 22nd March 2021.