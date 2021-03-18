Sierra Leone: 35-Yr Gets 15 Years for Penetrating Girl, 15

35-year old Sulaiman Jubateh has been found guilty and sentenced to fifteen years in jail for sexually penetrating a 15- year- old child.

Jubateh was in court on two counts of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act of 2012.

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens said the State Prosecutor, Jane B. Kamara, called two witnesses including a police investigator, while the accused recorded having no witness but relied on the statement he made to the police.

He said the court was told as to how the incident took place in January 2019. Testifying in court, the victim identified the convict as her father's close friend.

She narrated that the convict took her to his residence, where he first asked her to suck his penis and thereafter sexually penetrated her.

Justice Stevens further told the court that, the convict had told the victim not to explain to anyone about their encounter.

He said the police investigator had earlier informed the court that, the victim and his father came with the convict and reported a matter of sexual penetration.

He said the police had told the court that he issued out a medical report form and that from the examination conducted on the victim, it was discovered that her virgina was completely ruptured and that it was producing an offensive yellowish discharge resulting from sexual penetration.

Justice Stevens said it was the burden of the prosecution to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt.

The judge said the prosecution has proven their case beyond all reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence as charged.

After handing down the judgement of 15 years jail term on the convict, Justice Stevens stated that Sierra Leone is not safe with the existence of such acts.