Rwanda: Dates, Venue for African Volleyball Club Championship Changed

18 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) has announced new changes that will see the 2021 men's African volleyball club championship take place in Sousse in Tunisia from April 16 to 28.

The event was supposed to take place in Cairo - Egypt from April 2 to 12, but the Egyptian volleyball federation did not confirm its readiness, and therefore, the competition has now been entrusted to Tunisia.

The competition involves teams from various countries on the African continent, and for this year's edition, Rwanda is expected to be represented by REG Volleyball Club and APR.

According to CAVB regulations, only a maximum of 24 teams may take part in the continental club championships.

CAVB requires that the interested teams for this year's edition will have complied and fulfilled all registration requirements not later than March 31.

Both APR and REG have started preparations for the competition.

APR last appeared in the continental competition in 2015. In that year, they finished sixth in the tournament that took place in Sousse, Tunisia.

For REG, it will be their first time to go into the championship.

