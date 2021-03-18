Nigeria: Govt Tackling Challenges of Relocation of Services, Compensations Slowing Down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that it was dealing with the challenges of compensations payment and relocation of services slowing down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway rehabilitation and reconstruction project.

Alhaji Babangida Hussaini, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, made the remarks during a technical inspection of roads in Lagos and added that the speed of work on the project was impressive except the challenges.

He assured Nigerians that the project would be delivered on schedule in December 2022.

"Overall the progress of work is impressive, actually, let me just say that part of the challenges we are having are compensation issues, and also the relocation of existing utilities. This is what is slowing us down and this is why I am here.

"And I can see that we have to really work fast to match the progress of work but overall the project is moving at the right pace and we hope it should be completed on schedule," he said.

He explained that about twenty owners of properties demolished for the construction of an interchange bridge at Lotto axis of the Lagos Ibadan expressway, are yet to be compensated by the federal government.

Hussaini said the compensation would be paid after completion of the survey and other due diligence, adding that, work on that section was "one of the very critical ones on the Lagos - Sagamu stretch of the Expressway".

