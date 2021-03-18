Kenya/Tanzania: Kenya Vs Tanzania Friendly Called Off in Respect to President Magufuli

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation and the Tanzania Football Federation have reached a decision to call off the friendly match between the two national teams that was to be played at the Nyayo Stadium on Thursday afternoon in respect to departed Tanzania Head of State John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli died on Wednesday evening in Dar es Salaam according to Tanzania's government.

"Kenya vs Tanzania is called off. In respect to our brothers, we have agreed to cancel. Poleni sana," FKF boss Nick Mwendwa said on his Twitter account.

The Tanzanian Football Federation sent out a statement saying they held discussions with the Kenyan counterparts in the morning and saw it wise to cancel the game as they mourned the demise of their national leader.

However, the team will remain in Nairobi to prepare for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Equatorial Guinea which will be played in Malabo.

The two teams had faced each other on Monday with Stars winning 2-1.