Malawi: 10 Shortlisted for ACB Top Job - List Includes Ombudsman Chizuma, Justice Kamanga

17 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ministry of Justice has shortlisted 10 candidates for the top job at graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) out of 35 applications the ministry received.

The vacancy for ACB director was created after Reyneck Matemba was appointed solicitor general.

Ironically, he will be key person in the selection of his successor at ACB.

Reports indicate that those shortlisted include CEO for National Construction Industry Council, Linda Phiri, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma, Chrispine Khunga who is ACB's Chief Legal & Prosecution Officer, Dan Mponda, ACB's Director of Investigations and Geoffrey Chikuta, ACB's ex Chief Investigations Officer and current investigative support services manager to the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Lilongwe.

Others are Justice Anthony Kamanga, SC Justice of Appeal, Felix Tandwe, Partner - Destone & Co, Wellington Kazembe, Managing Partner, Mackenzie and Patricks Associates and Masauko Chamkakala Legal Aid Director.

Meanwhile, critics are pressing the authorities to expedite the process of appointing a new director for the ACB, months after Matemba's exit.

They further implore the authorities to hire a person of impeccable integrity considering that the position is very crucial to the performance of the governance institution.

Social commentator Humphrey Mvula is adding his voice to the calls, saying some decisions at the bureau can only be made by the director.

Mvula further adds that it is important for the appointing power to treat the matter with urgency.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.