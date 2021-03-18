Malawi: Ex-Escom CEO, Director in Court Over Multimillion Fraud Allegations

17 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Former Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) chief exevutive officer Alexon Chiwaya and the state power distrubution's ex-human resource director Daphter Namandwa are back in court in Blantyre to answer fraud charges.

The Blantyre resident magistrates court wants to determine whether Chiwaya and Namandwa have a case to answer or not.

The State has so far paraded one witness to prove their case before Senior Resident Magistrate Elijah Blackboard Dazilikwiza Sachalo Daniels.

State lawyer Dzikondianthu Malunda has said the State has 11 other witnesses to parade.

Chiwaya and Namandwa are answering charges of fraud and abuse of office between 2018 and 2020.

